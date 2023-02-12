But the winger is hopeful he can reignite his Blues career under new boss John Mousinho.

The 25-year-old has struggled to achieve regular starts this season, with Blackpool loanee Owen Dale favoured at right-wing.

This has limited Hackett to just 14 starts in his 34 appearances in all competitions this season.

Following his arrival from Bromley in 2020, the winger has amassed 68 outings and has scored nine goals to date.

But after a difficult start to the campaign, Hackett has opened up about his struggles in the opening months of the season.

He told The News: Personally, it’s been quite a frustrating season, I haven’t played as many games as I would’ve liked to.

Reeco Hackett haș been frustrated by his consistency this season.

‘At the start of the season, I was playing in a position I’ve never played before in the centre of midfield.

‘I thought I put in decent performances but not consistent enough but under the new manager I’ve come on twice in my normal position and I feel a lot more comfortable.

‘Now I can really push and secure my place in the team. I’ve been working hard in training, working on my game and trying to earn my place in the team.’

Since Mousinho’s appointed in January, Hackett has featured twice from the bench in his first five games.

The winger is looking to impress his new head coach in a bid to reignite his Blues career.

He added: ‘Whatever manager it is, you’re still 100 per cent committed and you’re still putting in the same amount of work.

‘Every manager operates differently and you’ve got to do whatever he asks of you.

‘That is something I always did under the old boss and will keep doing under the new one.