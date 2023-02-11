News you can trust since 1877
‘We could’ve got more’ - former Charlton and Norwich winger rues missed Portsmouth opportunities in 3-1 defeat at Plymouth

Reeco Hackett has insisted Pompey have been left ruing missed opportunities in their 3-1 defeat to Plymouth.

By Pepe Lacey
28 minutes ago - 2 min read
Updated 11th Feb 2023, 6:35pm

But the forward is adamant there are plenty of positives to take as John Mousinho continues to stamp his authority.

Despite the 25-year-old netting a 79th minute strike to spark hopes of a late comeback, the Blues fell to a disappointing loss against the League One leaders.

Goals from Sam Cosgrove, Finn Azaz and Ryan Hardie edged the contest, leaving Pompey suffering successive away defeats.

And that is something which disappointed Hackett, with his side unable to find a leveller after his late strike.

He told The News: It was a disappointing result playing against a good Plymouth side.

‘We wanted more from the game in terms of how we played. Between both boxes we were really good, but in the final thirds in both ends we could’ve been a lot better.

‘Going forward, I thought we got in to some really good positions but we didn’t take our opportunities.

Reeco Hackett.

‘I haven’t seen the goal back but I thought the goals were quite soft to concede.

‘We could’ve got more from the game overall and everyone in the dressing room feels the same way.

‘It was the same against Peterborough, we were two goals down. It’s nice to get late goals but when you’re getting nothing from the game then it’s not worth anything.

‘If we are coming to teams away from home and we can stay in the game for as long as we can then we’ve seen in the past two that we can score late goals.

‘The gaffer said we can’t go 2-0 down away from home because it leaves a mountain to climb.’

The defeat at Home Park leaves the Blues 11th in League One after a run of two wins, two losses and a draw since Mousinho’s arrival

And Hackett is adamant there is still plenty more to come from his side as the head coach continues to stamp his authority.

‘There were definitely positives,’ he added.

‘We’ve got a new manager, a different way of playing and game-by-game we are getting better.

‘Results haven’t been amazing but we’ve been building on performances and I’m sure we’ll only keep improving.’

