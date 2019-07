Have your say

Pompey have opted not to pursue a deal for Aaron Jarvis.

The striker reported for the first day of pre-season duty with the Blues last week.

Aaron Jarvis. Picture: Habibur Rahman

Following his release from League One champions Luton, Jarvis was given a week to win himself a Fratton Park deal.

However, the ex-Basingstoke forward has left the club today

Kenny Jackett currently has Oli Hawkins, Brett Pitman and summer arrival Ellis Harrison as his striking options ahead of the 2019-20 campaign.