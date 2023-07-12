And the 25-year-old has insisted an opportunity to play at Fratton Park in a promotion-contending side was too good to turn down.

The former Manchester United man was heavily linked with a switch to the second tier this summer, with Sheffield Wednesday and Bristol City believed to be keen.

Yet, on Monday he became Pompey’s 10th signing of the window as the head coach continues his transfer recruitment drive.

Speaking of his summer interest, Poole revealed the move has been in the pipeline in recent times but has spoken of his delight to make the move to the south coast.

‘I’m delighted to get it done,’ he told the official club website.

‘It’s a massive club and I’m so happy to be a part of this journey and hopefully take this club to the next level and where it wants to be.

Regan Poole.

‘There’s been a longer-term interest, the interest has been there for quite a while. It’s taken a bit of time to get the deal done but I’m really happy.

‘I really like the prospect of coming here right from the start and to finally get it done I’m delighted so I can’t wait to get started. I would’ve liked to have got the deal done earlier but it’s taken a bit of time but I’m here now and ready to hit the ground running straight away.’

At the end of June, Pompey revealed more than 14,000 season tickets had been sold ahead of the 2023-24 League One campaign.

And it was the support of the Fratton faithful along with the Blues’ ambitions of reaching the Championship next term which sealed the deal for Poole.

He added: ‘The club speaks for itself with the stadium and the fans. I’ve played here many times, it’s such a tough place to go to play and I want to be playing on the home side. That’s my main reason for being here.

‘I know where this club wants to go and we want to be playing in the higher division. We want to be successful and I want to be successful too so if I can help in any way then that’s what I’m here to do.

‘My goal is to play as many games as I can and to get this club back to the Championship back where it belongs. That’s definitely part of the reason why I’m here because the aims and the aspirations of this club is to be successful and be back where it wants to be and play higher tier football. That’s why I’m here to try and help the club.

