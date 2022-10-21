The Blues boss said he felt ‘really proud’ of the defender, after the former Norwich and Lincoln centre-half attempted to shoulder all the the blame for Ryan Inniss’ 17th-minute opener.

Raggett, who is a firm favourite among the Fratton faithful, picked fault with his own actions as Cowley & Co assessed Pompey’s performance in the capital on Tuesday morning.

The 29-year-old claimed he could have done more to clear Scott Fraser’s in-swinging cross that was eventually headed home by the Addicks centre-back.

And that’s despite central-defensive partner Michael Morrison taking the brunt of the criticism as he was outmuscled by Inniss on the edge of the Blues’ six-yard box.

Cowley admitted several factors resulted in the ball being powerfully headed past a stranded Josh Griffiths in the visitors’ goal.

According to the Pompey manager, Raggett had a small part to play.

However, by claiming full responsibility, Cowley admitted last season’s News/Sports Mail Player of the Season went higher up in his estimations.

Pompey defender Sean Raggett

‘For us, it’s always to take ownership when we haven't got it right,’ said Cowley.

‘We do that and I think the players also take individual responsibility as well.

‘You know, we sat in here (at the training ground), we looked at the first (Charlton) goal and before you even speak, Raggs puts his hand up and says “that's my fault”.

'That's typical Raggs even when it was just a small part his fault.

'He only had a small part in it, I think. We could have got more pressure on the ball, we could have had more contact with the marker, Raggs is obviously in that middle zone and he felt he got a little bit underneath it, but it was only a small part.

'But it makes you really proud when the players take that ownership, because, to me, that shows real leadership and real confidence - and that’s what we are trying to become.’