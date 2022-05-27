Former Norwich and Lincoln defender Sean Raggett signs new Portsmouth contract

The popular defender has put pen to paper on a two-year deal at Fratton Park following talks to extend his Blues stay.

The former Norwich centre-back’s existing contract was due to expire next month, which would have allowed him to walk away on a free transfer.

However, an agreement has been reached for Raggett to remain with Pompey until the summer of 2024.

The recently crowned News/Sports Mail Pompey Player of the Season has been at Fratton Park since 2019 – initially arriving on loan – and has made 142 appearances in that time, scoring 13 goals.

Raggett joins Marcus Harness, Louis Thompson, Jay Mingi and Jayden Reid in extending their Pompey stays, taking Danny Cowley’s current squad number up to 15.

Michael Jacobs, Aiden O’Brien and Reeco Hackett have all been offered new deals by the club but no agreements have been reached to date.

Welcoming news of Raggett’s new deal, Blues boss Cowley told the club website: ‘We’re delighted that Sean has signed a new contract and he’s someone who leads by example on the pitch.

‘He's an absolute warrior for us and is brilliant at protecting our box, while he’s always looking to add to his game.

‘We’ve asked more of him in the build phase and starting our attacks – his improvement in that area has been immense.

‘But Sean also carries a threat at the other end of the pitch and has provided us with some crucial goals.