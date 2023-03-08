And the centre-back has labelled the reasons why the 26-year-old is a menace for defenders in League One.

The striker continued his formidable form in front of goal on Tuesday evening as he netted for the third successive game.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

His strike against Barnsley represented his 19th goal of the season to date as he excels in his maiden season at PO4 since his summer move from Accrington.

It’s during Bishop’s time with Accy that Raggett understands the qualities the forward poses.

The pair lined-up against each other on four separate occasions, with the front man netting three goals.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Following his outstanding start to his Blues career, Raggett has identified the reasons behind Bishop's impressive goal scoring tally and why he’s proving to be a menace for defenders.

The centre-back told The News: ‘He’s been top class this season, he’s scored some big goals for us this season and hopefully if he can carry on doing that for the rest of the season.

Colby Bishop.

‘I’ve played against Colby quite a few times as well and I know how good of a centre forward he is. It’s great to have him in our ranks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘He’s obviously very strong, very good in the air but then some people also underestimate other areas of his game as well.

‘He’s very intelligent, plays some lovely one touch balls and he’s a very good player and we’re lucky to have him.