Former Norwich City and Lincoln City man delivers transfer message after being named Portsmouth player of the season

Raggett was named the 2021-22 News/Sports Mail player of the season as the Blues picked up a 3-1 success over Gillingham.

The 28-year-old grabbed an assist and produced more of the rock solid defending which has seen him pick up the end-of-season honour.

Raggett can see potential in the current group of players and feels, with the right additions, Pompey can be a League One force next term.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

His own future is still to be decided but the former Norwich City man is looking towards the long term for his team.

He said: ‘We’re finishing strongly and that’s good to see.

‘Now if we can keep this group together and add bits and pieces where we need to, get one or two good players in, we can be strong.

‘We’ve been quite short of players at times.

Sean Raggett

‘So adding one or two could help us, I think, we could be in a good place.

‘I don’t think we’re too far off.

‘We’ve put together some really good runs this season and we look a good side at times.

‘But at other times we look a really poor side.

‘So we need to get that consistency and adding players will help us to do that.’

The Gillingham win means Pompey have now lost just two of their past 16 league fixtures - averaging a return of two points per game.

That’s promotion form when produced across the course of the season, but a couple of poor runs have put paid to Danny Cowley’s men having a more successful campaign.

Raggett can see that’s where the Pompey gains need to be made.

He added: ‘It’s just unfortunate that we’ve had some really bad runs in the season, otherwise we’d be in a really strong position now.