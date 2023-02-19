Former Norwich & Rotherham defender hits back at Portsmouth critics after recent backlash

The centre-back is adamant he remains unfazed by criticism directed which is directed at him by Blues supporters.

But the 29-year-old understands supporter judgement, believing it is ‘part and parcel of the job.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Raggett has been at the heart of plenty of stick from some sections of the Fratton faithful on social media in recent weeks.

Questions were once-again raised over the defender’s inclusion for their goalless draw against Lincoln, with some fans online pondering over John Mousinho’s selection choices.

However, the former Rotherham and Norwich man put in a solid performance, alongside Ryley Towler, to keep the scores level at Sincil Bank.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With Di’Shon Bernard back from a hamstring injury, fans are calling for the head coach to bring in the Manchester United loanee in place of Raggett.

The centre-back has been an ever-present for Pompey this term, featuring 38 times in all competitions at the heart of defence.

Sean Raggett has hit back at his Pompey critics.

His impressive tally comes after the defender missed just one league contest last term, helping him pick up The News/SportsMail player of the year award.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And he was rewarded with fresh terms in the summer, extending his stay at Fratton Park for an extra two years.

Indeed, this will see Raggett remain at PO4 until 2024 – resulting in a combined five-year stay on the south coast after initially arriving on loan from Norwich in 2019.

But with some fans on social media questioning the central defender’s credentials, he has hit back at his critics and insisted he remains unfazed.

He told The News: ‘I don’t look at it to be honest.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘If me or any of the other players were looking online, then we wouldn’t be playing here.

‘I listen to the people closest to me and don’t let the outside affect me.’

Raggett is not the only player in Pompey’s side who has faced criticism this term, with Josh Griffiths scapegoated before his return to West Brom.

And the centre-back is adamant players have to be mentally strong to be able to handle the pressure – believing judgement is ‘part and parcel of the job’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘You have to be very mentally strong to be a footballer,’ he added.

‘Some people can take it a little too far but it’s part and parcel of the job.