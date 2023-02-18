'Seems undroppable' - Sean Raggett Day at Lincoln but Portsmouth fans call for change in Blues defence

And it seems Blues fans are rather unfairly taking umbrage from Sean Raggett’s continued presence in the side.

The central defender is a popular figure at Fratton Park, a reliable presence in the back line and someone who is making his 180th appearance for the club at Lincoln today.

He’s also fondly remembered by Imps fans, with this afternoon’s game against the Blues coinciding with ‘Sean Raggett Day’ at Sincil Bank – six years on from when he scored the winner for City in their famous FA Cup win against Burnley on February 18, 2017.

However, Pompey fans are itching for a change in the centre of defence – and it seems as if Raggett is in their sights.

Here’s fans have have been saying ahead of today’s game, with the Blues making two changes from the side that beat Burton in midweek.

@haz_bond: Decent team that. Maybe Bernard not fully fit yet. When he is bring him in for a Raggett and then Pack for Tunni when he’s back as well.

Then that’s our strongest XI. Let’s end their unbeaten home run. John and Jon at the wheel #pompey.

Sean Raggett captains Pompey today in the absence of Clark Robertson and Marlon Pack

@jmcclaf: How does Raggett get in the starting XI let alone be made captain. He is a liability at least 3/4 times a game.

@Dann_PFC: Solid. Let’s have it, up the blues.

@JackDavis10: Would of loved Bernard for Raggett, slowly but surely getting players back and our strongest 11 on the pitch and in the positions they feel most comfortable in.

@Aaron25650310: Nice possibly change rags but other the that decent.

@ChillandBill1: Starting Raggett is like being 1 down from the start.

@markjroser73: Solid team glad to see Curtis back on bench. Raggett seems undroppable but I get why he sticks with him for experience along side Towler! Tunni in I guess they managing Thompsons fitness etc. Let's have a right go lads and bring home 3pts

@Bl4keb4iley1: YEAHHHHH , *sees raggett * NOOOOO.

@andysmithpfc: If Bernard is fit surely he has to play?

@debojono: Booo Bernard bench boooo.

