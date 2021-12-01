Former Nottingham Forest, Cardiff City, Sheffield United and Brighton defender sends Portsmouth heartfelt message after Danny Cowley's side's resurgent form

A former Pompey favourite has sent the club a heartfelt message following their recent upturn in form.

By Sam Cox
Wednesday, 1st December 2021, 12:06 pm

Danny Cowley’s side have gained admirers across England due to their nine-game unbeaten run seeing them emerge as the country’s most in-form team.

And among those applauding their results is versatile defender Greg Halford, who took to Twitter to reflect his love for the Blues.

The 36-year-old posted: ‘(I’d) give anything to put that shirt on again.’ In response to the club’s montage of their immense November form.

After signing initially on loan from Wolves in 2010, Halford made 77 appearances in royal blue after making the deal permanent a year later, and was a stalwart during a time of turmoil off the field.

During his one full season at Fratton Park, he scored seven goals while playing a variety of roles and featured in a number of memorable Pompey matches.

Halford played the entirety of the dramatic 2-2 south coast derby draw with Southampton and the 4-3 victory over Doncaster shortly after – before making his final appearance against Derby County in the penultimate game of the campaign.

Following his Fratton exit, he forged a strong career in the Football League with clubs such as Nottingham Forest, Brighton, and Cardiff, before moving north of the border to Aberdeen.

Greg Halford in his Pompey days. Picture:Steve Reid (120497-111)

After a brief spell back in England with Southend last season, which resulted in relegation to the National League, Halford suffered the same fate for his current club – League of Ireland side Waterford.

After signing for the club in the summer, Halford couldn’t stop their recent relegation after losing a vital play-off decider to University College Dublin last week.

Despite leaving the south coast nine years ago, Pompey are clearly still in Halford’s heart.

Greg Halford has sent the club a heartfelt message following their recent upturn in form. (Photo by Jacques Feeney/Getty Images)
Greg HalfordNottingham ForestDanny CowleyPortsmouthCardiff City