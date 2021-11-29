Yet it’s a side positioned ninth in League One which is the form side of the top five divisions of English football.

Over the last six league matches, no other club have amassed as many points as Pompey.

Danny Cowley’s resurgent Blues total 16 points since a 2-2 draw at Accrington on October 23, with five wins and a draw from subsequent League One fixtures.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

That feat is unrivalled in the Premier League, Championship, League One, League Two and the National League.

In fact, in the game’s top six leagues, only National League North side Kidderminster Harriers can match the Blues’ 16-point haul.

The former Football League side are presently fourth at that level, having won five and drawn one of their last six league matches.

For League One Pompey, since October 30 there has been victory over Bolton, then a disappointing midweek 1-1 draw with Cheltenham at Fratton Park.

Danny Cowley's Pompey are the in-form team among the top five leagues in English football. Picture: Jason Brown.

That was followed by four consecutive league triumphs – Wycombe, AFC Wimbledon, Lincoln and Gillingham.

It means that since the Ipswich 4-0 humiliation, Cowley’s men are nine matches undefeated in all competitions.

In comparison, over their last six Premier League fixtures, Manchester City (15 points), Chelsea (14 points) and Liverpool (14 points) have performed strongly.

Yet all three title hopefuls fall short of Pompey’s 16 points over the same game period.

Meanwhile, rampant Fulham head the Championship, currently boasting a huge nine-point advantage over third spot.

However, they have taken 14 points from their last six league games, with Blackburn (13 points) the closest form team.

Obviously Pompey lead the form guide in League One and are closely followed by Rotherham and Oxford United, who have both collected 14 points.

Similarly, runaway League Two leaders Forest Green, who are six points clear with a game in hand on second-place Northampton, have 14 points.

Dropping into the National League, Chesterfield lead the way in the chase for a Football League return.

They have taken 14 points from their last six league games – as have Wrexham and Yeovil.

All three high-flying clubs have won four and drawn twice during that time to maintain aspirations of promotion.

While Kidderminster have collected 16 points in National League North, over in National League South Ebbsfleet are chasing leaders Dartford hard.

They have claimed 15 points – five wins and a loss – during their last six league fixtures, putting them in second spot.

The Hawks are presently seventh in National League South – and eighth in the form guide with 11 points.

Pompey are next in action on Saturday, when they entertain Harrogate Town in the second round of the FA Cup.

Harrogate are presently seventh in their maiden League Two campaign, with two wins from their last six league encounters.

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron