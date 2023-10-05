Former Pompey managerial candidate denied Fratton Park visit as ex-Millwall and Cardiff boss gets sacked

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The 46-year-old has been relieved of his duties at the League Two side after failing to win any of his last three games in charge.

That has seen the Gills drop to eighth in the table and four points behind Notts County, who currently occupy top spot.

Gillingham, who have former Blues players Shaun Williams and Oli Hawkins currently in their ranks, previously sat top of the table but have recently slipped down the standings following four league defeats in six.

Former Gillingham manager Neil Harris Picture: David Rogers/Getty Images

Ex-Blues boss Kenny Jackett remains as director of football at the Gills. It was his Pompey sacking in March 2021 which led to Harris being linked with the vacant position at PO4.

The former Millwall and Cardiff manager was approached by the Blues to take over the reins for the remainder of the season. However, the 46-year-old was not keen on a short-term arrangement and declined the opportunity.