Former Pompey managerial candidate denied Fratton Park visit as ex-Millwall and Cardiff boss gets sacked
The 46-year-old has been relieved of his duties at the League Two side after failing to win any of his last three games in charge.
That has seen the Gills drop to eighth in the table and four points behind Notts County, who currently occupy top spot.
Gillingham, who have former Blues players Shaun Williams and Oli Hawkins currently in their ranks, previously sat top of the table but have recently slipped down the standings following four league defeats in six.
Harris’ sacking comes less than a week before Gillingham are due at Fratton Park to face Pompey in the EFL Trophy next Tuesday night. Keith Millen has been placed in temporary charge and could still be at the helm for the Priestfield side’s trip to the south coast.
Ex-Blues boss Kenny Jackett remains as director of football at the Gills. It was his Pompey sacking in March 2021 which led to Harris being linked with the vacant position at PO4.
The former Millwall and Cardiff manager was approached by the Blues to take over the reins for the remainder of the season. However, the 46-year-old was not keen on a short-term arrangement and declined the opportunity.
Harris had been in charge at Gillingham since February 2022.