Former Pompey skipper Brett Pitman completes move to Joey Barton's Bristol Rovers

Former Pompey skipper Brett Pitman

The 33-year-old has moved to the League Two side on a one-year deal after only one season at Swindon.

Joey Barton’s outfit have the option of an extra year, with the striker tasked with getting Rovers back to the third tier following their relegation last season.

Pitman scored 41 goals in 99 appearances for Pompey after arriving from Ipswich in 2017 for an undisclosed fee.

He, however, fell down the pecking order at Fratton Park under former manager Kenny Jackett and moved to Swindon on a free transfer last September.

At the County Ground, the former Bournemouth ace scored 11 goals in 37 games as the Robins were also relegated to the bottom tier of the Football League.

Barton said he was delighted to land a prove goalscorer who has posed his teams problems in previous year.

He told Rovers’ website: ‘We are delighted to welcome Brett Pitman to Rovers. He’s a player we’ve long admired as we have been used to him causing us problems when he’s played against us previously.

‘Recruiting a proven goalscorer was a priority of ours this summer. Brett is a proven goalscorer in the league above and a winner by character and adds a significant level of quality and experience to our forward line.