That’s after Doncaster Rovers boss Richie Wellens revealed the nomadic forward was not part of his plans on the same day he was left out of the Donny squad for the visit of the Blues.

The 29-year-old was not involved against Danny Cowley’s outfit – a match that ended goalless – as he weighed up an offer from a club believed to be from League Two.

It’s a potential move which could then free up Rovers to land an alternative striking option they have lined up.

Doncaster are one of eight English Football League clubs Bogle has featured for during his career.

Pompey are one of them, with the centre-forward arriving on loan from Birmingham for the second half of the 2018-19 season.

He scored four times in 13 appearances for Kenny Jackett’s then side – his joint-highest goal tally for any club since leaving Grimsby in 2017.

But it wasn’t enough to bring promotion to Fratton Park as the Blues’ bid came up short in the play-offs against Sunderland.

Former Pompey striker Omar Bogle. Picture: Daniel Chesterton/phcimages.com

Now Wellens believes Bogle’s presence at the Keepmoat will not take them to the level he craves.

And he’s told the giant front man he can leave less than seven months after arriving on a free transfer from Charlton.

Wellens told the Doncaster Free Press: ‘Omar has had an offer from another club and we’re happy to accept it.

‘It’s up to Omar and his agent now.

‘We’ve spoken about trying to get someone in and we need to get someone out.

‘It’s not an offer as such as this stage but we’ve just given Omar permission to speak to his agent over the weekend and see if anything comes to the fore on Monday or Tuesday.

‘It’s not 1990 where managers can set deadlines. Players hold the power. You have a contract to honour and as a club you must do that.

‘But what I am always is fair to the players and honest with them.

‘Omar has got one year left at this club and we don’t see him as a striker who can take us forward.

‘That is just me being honest.

‘If he stays at this club and doesn’t play, where does that leave him at the end of the season?

‘If he gets another club now, when he might get another year on top of his contract because he’s an established player, or he goes and does really well and plays every week, he’ll have more options.

‘What I don’t want to do is be in a position where he doesn’t play and we can’t free up his money so his career just drifts.

‘I can’t speak highly enough of Omar as a lad. It’s just football, it’s the way it is.’