Meanwhile, a third former Blues player, Jordy Hiwula, could find himself on the move again as interest emerges in his services.

Hiwula has endured a frustrating spell at Doncaster Rovers after moving to Donny on a free transfer following his Pompey release last summer.

The striker recorded just 18 League One starts for the now relegated Keepmoat Stadium outfit this term and managed to find the back of the net on just three occasions – with only one of those coming in the third tier.

That means he’s scored just six goals – three of which came in 15 appearances for the Blues – since leaving Coventry in July 2020.

Yet that hasn’t stopped Rochdale being linked with the 27-year-old, who still has a year left on his current Donny deal.

Dale finished the 2021-22 League Two season in 18th place and with one of the worst goals-for records in the division.

They’re looking to add to their strike force ahead of next term – and, according to reports, Hiwula is someone they could turn to.

Marlon Pack is leaving Cardiff after three years Picture: Morgan Harlow/Getty Images

Former Blues left-back Haunstrup could also be one the move, with a return to the EFL mooted if rumours are to be believed.

The 25-year-old is out of contract at Scottish Championship title-winners Kilmarnock and looks set to depart the Rugby Park outfit on a free transfer.

According to Mailonline, unnamed clubs in both league’s One and Two and showing interest in the former Pompey youth product, who left Fratton Park in 2020 after getting frustrated at a lack of game time at his home town club.

Haunstrup made 57 appearances for the Blues and was a regular in the Killie side this season until a calf injury he picked up in February ruled him out of the campaign’s run-in.

Brandon Haunstrup has spent the past two seasons at Kilmarnock Picture: Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

In total, the left-sided defender has made 58 appearances for Kilmarnock following his move north of the border.

Pack, who also came through the youth ranks at Fratton Park, confirmed his Cardiff departure via Instragram on Monday.

The 31-year-old had been with the Bluebirds for three seasons, racking up 109 appearances.

But he had fallen down the pecking order under manager Steve Morison in recent months and is now ready for the latest chapter in his career.

Pack said: ‘My time Cardiff has come to an end, I’ll be forever grateful for the opportunity to play for the club.

‘I want to thank the fans for all your support over the past 3 seasons especially during the pandemic and this season where it hasn’t gone how we all wanted.

‘Special mention to all my teammates, the members of staff, the managers I’ve worked under and the numerous people I’ve crossed paths with in and around the football club over the last 3 years.

‘I’ve made some great friends and met some fantastic people and that’s what football is all about.’