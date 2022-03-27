Former Portsmouth and AFC Bournemouth striker is Fareham Town's chief tormentor in heavy defeat on road at Bashley

As well as Tubbs' 26-minute treble - who also played for AFC Bournemouth and Crawley earlier in his career – Adam Grange was on hand to round off the victory with a double on a day to forget for the Reds, who also had Dan Bennett sin-binned on 43 minutes.

All of the goals came inside the opening 43 minutes as Fareham went from beating arch-rivals AFC Portchester in the League Cup semi-finals just five days before the dismal Bashley loss.

And Stiles, whose side now sit down in 14th in the Wessex Premier on the back of what was a 17th league loss this term, was less than impressed with the 'effort' and 'desire' from his men.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He said: ‘They (the players) got a big b******ing at half-time but the damage had already been done. Admittedly, the fifth was a penalty and it doesn't help when the referee says to you after the game, ‘sorry about that, I got it wrong,’ - if it was 1-0 you'd have been more annoyed because it would have been the decisive thing.

‘You can't blame the official, it was down to us and it was nowhere near good enough. I was really disappointed with it.

‘A lot of it is down to effort and desire - I don't think we had that. The difference is Tuesday night (win over AFC Portchester), every single ball from the back we didn't mess around with it, we got a head to it, we got a foot to it. There were balls bouncing in the six-yard box and no-one was dealing with it. It was just all-round lacklustre (at Bashley).’

Tubbs, 37, who also had a stint as Gosport Borough player-assistant manager in the 2018-19 season and briefly featured for National League South Hawks, got the scoring started on 13 minutes with Grange doubling the hosts' advantage less than 60 seconds later.

Former Pompey striker Matt Tubbs, left, bagged a hat-trick in his current side Bashley's thumping win over Fareham Town Picture: Joe Pepler

Tubbs added his second and Bashley's third on 33 minutes before completing his hat-trick six minutes before the break.

Things got worse for Fareham when Grange converted a penalty on 43 minutes, with Bennett then sin-binned for his protests at the decision.

The Reds did at least to prevent any further damage after the restart but will hope to quickly dust themselves down for the visit of Portsmouth-based Moneyfields on Tuesday.