Twelve months on from his move to Championship Sunderland, the keeper is packing his bags once again.

That’s after the 25-year-old made the switch to League Two outfit AFC Wimbledon on Wednesday evening, penning a season-long loan deal at Plough Lane.

This will, in all likelihood, see the Fratton Park academy graduate line up against his former club for the first time, when the Blues make the trip to south London for a pre-season friendly on Tuesday, July 25.

It will also present Bass with a better opportunity to get more games under his belt, with his maiden campaign at the Stadium of Light seeing him feature just twice in all competitions, with Anthony Patterson favoured by Tony Mowbray.

The former Southend and Bradford loanee confessed he was in search of a fresh start after a difficult spell at Sunderland and revealed the opportunity to work with AFC Wimbledon goalkeeping coach Ashley Bayes was too good to turn down.

He told the Wombles’ website: ‘As soon as I heard about the opportunity to be here I was really excited.

‘I’m here to be myself and hopefully improve the team. I’ve heard great things about Bayzo – Aaron Ramsdale speaks very highly of him, which I think is the best praise he can receive.

Alex Bass.

‘A fresh start is what I’ve been looking for, I can’t wait to get going. I like to be dominant when coming for crosses and I feel I am comfortable on the ball. You know you’re going to get hit in this league but you have to command your area and be strong.’