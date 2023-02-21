But has the recently-sacked former Pompey boss already stolen as march on any would-be rivals for the soon-to-be vacant Adams Park manager’s job?

Ainsworth is expected to return to former club QPR – following the Championship side’s decision to part company with Neil Critchley – and leave the Chairboys after more than a decade in charge.

Confirmation of that move is yet to emerge, but that hasn’t stopped Bet Victor from opening a book on who Wycombe will turn to as a replacement.

At present, another former Blues manager, Steve Cotterill – who is currently at Shrewsbury – is 4/1 favourite for the job, with Cowley priced just behind at 6/1.

Following him are a host of out-of-work managers who were linked with the Pompey job before John Mousinho was appointed at the end of last month.

That includes Lee Bowyer (8/1), Grant McCann (10/1), Chris Wilder (10/1), Liam Manning (12/1) and Leam Richardson (12/1).

But despite any early jostling for position, Cowley might have already given himself the edge as far as the Chairboys are concerned.

Wycombe boss Gareth Ainsworth welcomes Danny Cowley to Adams Park back in December - a game the Blues lost 2-0. Picture: Alex Morton/Getty Images

He appeared on the BBC’s Football Daily 72+ podcast early this month to talk about life after Pompey.

But also on the programme was Ainsworth – and Cowley’s admiration for the work he and the Chairboys have done in recent years was there for all to see.

Replying after Ainsworth spoke about competing with some of League One’s big spenders, Cowley gushed: ‘I see that as your major strength as a football club – the togetherness, the spirit, that kind of sense of belonging that you create. And you have a group there now with this unbelievable mentality, you never know when you are beaten.

‘Sometimes it can be really hard, because if you bring loan players into that type of group then, as you say, they don’t always understand the importance that it is to play for Wycombe. I see that as an incredible strength.

‘If you look at your football club, it’s done unbelievably well to get to the Championship and I think you’ve come out of the Championship as a different club – and now you have your under-23s and you’re starting to build for the future. That is testiment to the work all you guys do there.

‘You’re not just a small playing squad, you’re a small staff as well – and you do an incredible job there, an unbelievable job.’

Cowley, who might be looking for a job reference soon, added: ‘That spirit, that togetherness – I know we all talk about it – but it’s particularly unique at Wycombe.’

In response, Ainsworth said: ‘Top man, Danny. Thanks mate. I hope you get back in soon. You’re a good one yourself. Keep going, mate’.