Former Pompey player Mahlon Romeo has apologised for homophobic comments he made to a police officer after he was arrested on suspicion of drink driving earlier this year.

The current Cardiff City defender, who spent the 2021-22 season at Fratton Park on loan from Millwall, issued the apology through a statement via the Bluesbirds’ website. Romeo said he deeply regretted his actions on the night of February 8, 2024, and insisted his comments towards the officer in question did not reflect his personality or beliefs.

Last month, the 28-year-old appeared at Cardiff Magistrates’ Court, where he pleaded guilty to drink driving and a public order offence relating to his abuse of the police officer. Romeo was fined £3,317 for the public order offence and £4,423 for drink driving. He was also banned from driving for 14 months.

The statement released by the player on Friday read: ‘I would like to sincerely apologise to the Club and its supporters for my actions on February 8th, 2024, which have caused hurt and distress.

‘Those who know me closely know that I do not hold any prejudice against anyone based on their sexual orientation or sexuality.

‘In the past I have worked hard to fight against discrimination and prejudice, and so my actions that evening are of great personal disappointment.

‘At the time of the event, I wrote a letter to the police officer involved, unreservedly apologising for my comments and explaining that they do not reflect my personality, beliefs or historic behaviour.

‘I deeply regret the course of events that occurred that night, and I would like to re-iterate my apologies to anybody who has been offended by the comments that I made.’

Romeo has been with Cardiff since the summer of 2022, when his loan spell at Pompey ended. Millwall subsequently sold the right-back/wing-back to the Bluebirds for an undisclosed fee. He has since made 51 appearances in all competitions for the Welsh side.