The man who has dominated so many Pompey transfer windows is on the move again - this time to Bromley.

Ben Thompson lit up Fratton Park during a brilliant loan spell in the opening half of the 2018-19 season.

It prompted Millwall to cancel his south-coast stay in January 2019 to recall him for the Championship, with the Blues’ campaign never quite recovering from the hammer blow.

Ever since, the Fratton faithful have longed for the talented Thompson’s return, although unquestionably that has died down in recent times and become a little more tongue in cheek.

Former Pompey favourite Ben Thompson has today joined Bromley. | National World

Still, today has seen the midfielder involved in a deadline day switch, leaving Stevenage for a season-long loan at Bromley.

Now aged 28, he had featured in three of Stevenage’s games this season, yet will now ply his trade in League Two after sealing a move.

It represents his fifth club since January 2022 as he struggles to recapture that Pompey form which established him as a huge fans’ favourite - and remains fondly remembered.

Thompson totalled 38 appearances and two goals with Boro last season, although started just 13 League One fixtures.

Now, following stints at Gillingham and Peterborough in recent years, he has a fresh challenge with Bromley, who are presently seventh in their first campaign in the Football League.

During his time with Pompey, Thompson made 27 appearances, scoring three times, with his final appearance arriving in the FA Cup win at Norwich in January 2019.

He left Kenny Jackett’s men at the top of League One, yet they struggled to replace the midfielder’s talents and ended up finishing in the play-offs, where they were eliminated by Sunderland in the semi-finals.