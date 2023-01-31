Former Portsmouth and Sunderland forward set to be reunited with Millwall duo at Gillingham

On this date 12 months ago, the forward was sealing a free transfer switch from Sunderland to Portsmouth on a short-term contract under Danny Cowley.

Now the 29-year-old could be involved in another last-minute move before the window closes at 11pm tonight.

According to dailymail.co.uk the former Blues favourite is in talks with Gillingham over a potential transfer to the Priestfield Stadium.

They report that both director of football Kenny Jackett and manager Neil Harris are keen to link up with the Irishman again, having previously worked with him at Millwall.

They see O’Brien as someone who can help fire them up the League Two table, where they currently sit second from bottom.

The Gills have also been linked with an audacious bid to bring Cheltenham’s Alfie May to Kent, although it’s reported the Robins want £200,000 for the 29-year-old.

O’Brien, though, is seen as a more achievable piece of business, with the forward only registering six league appearances during an injury-plagued spell at League One Shrews. He’s also yet to score in the eight games he’s played in all competitions.

Aiden O'Brien earned cult status during his short stint at Fratton Park

The Republic of Ireland international was looking for a fresh start at Salop after seeing his short-term spell at Fratton Park come to an end at the end of last season.

