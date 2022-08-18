Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Signed by former boss Kenny Jackett from Swansea – a move that was considered a bit of a coup at the time – the 26-year-old struggled to make an impact as the Blues missed out on the League One play-offs on the final day of the season.

He made 15 appearances in total, but only four were starts. Meanwhile, one assist was all Byers could muster in that time as an attacking threat.

It was, therefore, little wonder Danny Cowley – who subsequently replaced Jackett that season – allowed him to head back to south Wales without even the suggestion of a permanent move.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Yet Byers never displayed the type of exasperation that was on show, and for all to see, during his most recent outing for latest club Sheffield Wednesday on Tuesday.

Clearly irked by manager Darren Moore’s decision to replace him after 40 minutes in the Owls’ game against Peterborough, the Scot was not afraid to show his displeasure.

Stomping off, he petulantly slapped the hand of assistant manager Jamie Smith, who had reached out at the time to thank the midfielder for his first-half efforts.

And as Moore’s right-hand man took exception to the act of defiance, the duo squared up in the away-team dugout, separated only by substitute goalkeeper Cameron Dawson who bravely intervened.

Former Pompey midfielder George Byers

In fairness to Smith, he immediately returned to the touchline to concentrate on more pressing matters on the pitch.

Yet Byers continued his resentment towards the decision as he was then caught on camera taking his socks off and firing them to the floor.

The Sky Sports clip of the incident has since been viewed more than 320,000 times on their Twitter page.

But former Pompey defender Moore remained unflinching at what was unfolding behind him as he remained focused on the job at hand – sorting out Wednesday’s woes following defender Reece James’ sending off just five minutes earlier

Indeed, Byers was only sacrificed as the Owls boss needed another defender on the pitch.

The move to bring on Dominic Iorfa and shore up the defence failed to pay off, though, with the visitors eventually losing the game 2-0.

That leaves one of the favourites for the League One title eighth in the table – three points behind leaders Ipswich and a point behind third-placed Pompey.