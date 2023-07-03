The 20-year-old – who made 10 Blues appearances during a forgettable stay on the south coast in 2021 – is wanted by the European heavyweights to help replenish their B-team ranks.

Barcelona Atletic boss Rafael Marquez – the former Barca and Mexico defender – has been tasked with rebuilding the reserve team ahead of their latest campaign in Spain’s third tier.

And Azeez has emerged as one of their prime targets, with the Catalunyan side reportedly hoping they can negotiate the midfielder’s early release from Arsenal.

The England Under-20 international still has a year left on his existing Gunners deal. But it’s been claimed the offer of a sell-on clause has been put to Arsenal as a sweetener.

Azeez has been at Arsenal since the age of five and has made one senior appearance for the club.

He’s spent the majority of the past two campaigns out on loan, with his temporary switch to Pompey in August 2021 his first real opportunity to experience first-team football.

But his season-long loan was cut short after just 10 games and one goal, with Azeez returning to Arsenal having failed to impress.

Arsenal youngster Miguel Azeez spent the first half of the 2021-22 season on loan at Fratton Park.