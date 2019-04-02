Have your say

Pompey’s League One rivals Southend have named Kevin Bond their manager until the end of the season.

The 61-year-old replaces Chris Powell, who was sacked by the Shrimpers last month.

Bond has enjoyed three spells at Fratton Park, including assistant manager to Harry Redknapp twice.

His most recent Pompey stint came last season when he was working in a scouting and match reporting capacity for Kenny Jackett.

Bond’s appointment at Roots Hall will be his sixth role as a manager, having previously managed Bournemouth, Stafford Rangers, QPR – as caretaker – and Hong Kong Pegasus (2) earlier in his career.

His last coaching role was working with Redknapp at Birmingham in 2018.