Former Portsmouth assistant manager sacked by Cambridge United as U's continue overhaul

The 61-year-old leaves the Abbey Stadium after three years acting as assistant to head coach Mark Bonner.

Bonner made the decision as he looks to oversee a fresh start at the U’s following their League One survival on the final day of the season.

Since then Cambridge have said goodbye to 10 players – including Pompey-linked striker Sam Smith – following the release of their retained list.

Waddock departs with Bonner grateful for the work he’s done since his arrival in 2020.

The U’s head coach said: ‘The last three years have seen us take some big steps forward as a football club, on-and-off the pitch, with many memorable moments along the way.

‘Gary has been at the heart of it - both for the first-team squad and for me personally in my first years as a head coach.

‘I have really valued his experience, counsel, knowledge and support throughout that time and credit him hugely for the progress we have made and successes we have shared.

Former Pompey assistant manager and caretaker boss Gary Waddock Picture: Pete Norton/Getty Images

‘Sport goes in cycles and as a club we are now at the start of another, with new challenges and opportunities ahead of us. As we set our sights on building a new team and entering that next cycle, change is inevitably a part of that.

‘I will forever be thankful to him for his contribution and encouragement and whilst no longer a colleague, Gary will remain a friend and always be welcome back at the Abbey.’

Waddock was appointed Pompey assistant manager in December 2014 and acted as Andy Awford’s No2.

He was later named caretaker manager in April 2015 following Awfs’ sacking, taking charge of the Blues’ last four games of their League Two season.

The former QPR and Luton midfielder then left Fratton Park in May 2015 following the appointment of Paul Cook as manager.

