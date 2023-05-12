The striker is one of 10 players the U’s have announced will leave the Abbey Stadium upon the expiry of their contracts next month.

That list also includes Harvey Knibbs and Shilow Tracey – two attacking players the Blues were interested in signing last summer under former head coach Danny Cowley.

It’s Smith, though, who is on the radar this time, with new Pompey boss John Mousinho a known admirer of the 25-year-old whose 14 goals this term helped Cambridge retain their League One status on the final day of the season.

The duo played together briefly at Oxford, while the Blues head coach was monitoring the forward when the U’s travelled to Burton Albion recently. Mousinho is keen to bolster the Fratton Park side’s firepower ahead of next season, with Pompey over-reliant on 24-goal Colby Bishop coming up with the goods this term.

Smith has spoken of his love for Cambridge having spent the past two seasons at the Abbey Stadium, plundering 35 goals in 109 appearances.

However, he left the door ajar for a possible new challenge elsewhere – and now he’ll be given the opportunity to do that after Friday afternoon’s announcement.

Confirming the news, U’s boss Mark Bonner said: ‘Today we say goodbye to some legends of this club.

Pompey target Sam Smith is leaving Cambridge United Picture: Pete Norton/Getty Images

‘Some - who we would loved to have kept - want to seek other opportunities. Others, it is my decision to release. But all of them leave with our huge thanks, respect and best wishes.’

Championship Preston, Wycombe and MK Dons have also been linked with Smith over the past 12 months.