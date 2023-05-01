The former Pompey boss is now the over-riding favourite to be named as Michael Flynn’s successor at the Bescot Stadium.

in the past 24 hours, the odds on the 44-year-old taking up the reins at the League Two outfit have shifted from 16/1 to 4/6 with BetVictor.

He’s now ahead of former Sunderland striker Kevin Phillips in the betting, with the well-travelled former England international heavily linked with the Saddlers job following his decision to step down from his role at non-league side South Shields.

Interim Walsall boss Mat Sadler (12/1), former Crewe boss David Artell (20/1) and Brian Barry-Murphy (33/1) are also supposedly in the running.

Cowley’s latest favourite’s tag will come as no surprise as the currently out-of-work ex-Pompey boss has been linked with a host of positions following the Blues’ decision to sack him back in January.

The managerial posts as Colchester, Wycombe and Oxford are just some of the roles he’s been associated with, as are the current vacant positions at Port Vale, Tranmere, Reading and Hearts.

With just one week of the 2022-23 EFL season remaining, clubs will likely make their moves for their managerial targets once the current campaign has finished.

Former Pompey boss Danny Cowley has been out of work since January

However, Cowley’s name seems to carry a lot of favour with Walsall fans.

@andy90wfc wrote on Twitter: ‘That'll diddly do for me. There'd be no guarantee with the Cowley' as Clarke & Flynn were also favourable appointments. But I'd at least sleep much easier in regards to Walsall being relegation fodder next season. They'd also bring the club and community together again.

@snappedlv426 commented: I would be happy with that, certainly out of those who’s names are being linked… #UTS! #Cowleys red and white army!!

@cgwillam_ added: Deffo would be my pick out of the ones suggested. Meanwhile, @Alexgregoryy said Better than Kev Phillips.

Walsall are currently 17th in the League Two table and without a win in nine games. Their final fixture of the season is at home against Doncaster on Monday, May 8.

