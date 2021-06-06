Former Portsmouth boss Michael Appleton reportedly holds talks to potentially leave League One rivals for West Brom
Former Pompey boss Michael Appleton has 'held talks' about the vacant West Brom managerial job.
The Birmingham Mail reports the 45-year-old is a leading candidate to land the top job at the Hawthorns.
The Baggies are searching for a new boss after Sam Allardyce departed following relegation from the Premier League.
Appleton's one of the front-runners to land the West Brom role. He previously worked as head coach of the club's under-23s before taking over as Lincoln manager in September 2019 – succeeding current Pompey chief Danny Cowley.
The ex-Oxford supremo has done a fine job at Sincil Bank. In the 2020-21 season, the Imps punched well above their weight to reach the League One play-off final, only to be beaten by Blackpool at Wembley.
Appleton’s eye-catching work carried out at Lincoln has seemingly caught the eye of his former employers.
As things stand, he is currently the even-money favourite to land the West Brom job. The likes of Chris Wilder and Frank Lampard have also been linked.
It certainly would be a blow to Pompey's third-tier rivals if Appleton were to depart Sincil Bank.
Lincoln were expected to again challenge or promotion next season with Appleton at the helm.
Appleton spent a year in charge at Fratton Park before leaving for Blackpool in November 2012.