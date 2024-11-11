Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Former Pompey boss Kenny Jackett has stepped down from his director of football role at Gillingham on medical grounds.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And the League Two side’s chairman has insisted Jackett’s ‘health is the most important thing’, as he leaves the position at Priestfield after nearly two years.

Jackett has taken a back seat from his position over the past couple of months, with the Gills currently eighth in the table.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 62-year-old, of course, spent over four years at Fratton Park in which he guided the Blues to the play-offs on two occasions and won the EFL Trophy in 2019. He was sacked in 2021 after the EFL Trophy final defeat to Salford City.

From there, the former Millwall and Wolves boss went on to Leyton Orient before assuming his overarching position at Gillingham at the start of 2023.

In February 2021 Jackett had a mole removed from his arm, yet was back carrying out managerial duties just 48 hours after surgery following the health scare.

Gillingham confirmed the news over Jackett this afternoon. Their statement read: ‘Kenny Jackett has decided to step away from his role at Gillingham Football Club due to medical reasons.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘Having joined the Gills after the takeover in December 2022, Kenny was an integral part of steering the club away from the relegation zone in that season and laying the foundations for future success.

‘Kenny said: “I want to thank Brad (Galinson) and (director) Shannon (Hogan Galinson) for the last couple of years, I've enjoyed working at Gillingham.

‘“In Mark (Bonner) the club has a great guy managing the team and I'm sure he and the club will do well. I wish everyone the best of luck for the rest of the season.”

‘Speaking of Kenny's impact on the club, Brad Galinson said: ‘Kenny has been a calm and knowledgeable person to have around the club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“His experience and contacts within the game have been invaluable and whilst we are sad to see him step down, Kenny's health is the most important thing and must be his sole focus.

“I'm grateful for what he has given to the club and I'm sure our fans will respect his and his family's privacy.”

‘In Kenny's absence over the past couple of months, Joe Comper has worked closely day-to-day with Mark Bonner and Andy Hessenthaler who continue to oversee first-team and recruitment matters respectively.’