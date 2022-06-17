The 34-year-old has taken the decision to hang up his boots after a player career that has spanned 16 years and five clubs – including three separate spells at Fratton Park.

The defender will now take up the role as coach of the under-18s at Charlton, where he has been based since 2016.

But before The News/Sports Mail Pompey Player of the Season for the 2011-12 campaign swaps his boots for the coaching manual, Pearce penned an open letter to all those who have helped him along the way to thank them for their support and to explain his decision to stop playing.

Posted on Charlton’s website the former Blues favourite said: ‘This has been one of the most difficult decisions of my career. To stop something you love when you don’t physically have to.

‘After speaking to a lot of people I trust in the game and the closest people to me, as well as a lot of thinking myself, I’ve made the decision to retire from football.

‘People may question my decision to stop playing but, for me, I’ve given everything, put my body to the limit every day physically and feel I’ve achieved all I can so now it’s time for a new challenge.

‘Firstly, I want to take this opportunity to thank each and every person who helped me and had an influence on my career from the beginning until the end. I’ve met some fantastic people who I feel fortunate to have worked with, learned from and made some long lasting friends.

Former Pompey captain Jason Pearce has announced his retirement from playing Picture: Michael Steele/Getty Images

‘I want to thank all my team-mates over the years. It’s been a pleasure to meet so many different people from all different backgrounds, to work together and become part of a team. Many ups and downs.

‘The fans who have supported me at every club. Growing up I was always taught to give your all and do the best you can - I hope you all agree I have given you that.

Special mention to my parents Kim and Andy, who without their dedication to my football in the early years, taking me training twice weekly and games across the country, I wouldn’t be writing this now. Thank you mum and dad for your continued support throughout.

‘Final mention to my wife who I’ve been lucky enough to be with since the start of my journey, and share it with her all the way. She has supported me, made sacrifices for me, relocated with me and helped me mentally, so thank you to you. Love you.

‘Thank you to all the clubs I’ve been lucky to be a part of, Bognor Regis, Woking, Portsmouth, Bournemouth, Leeds United, Wigan Athletic and Charlton Athletic.

‘To captain every club, staying up starting the season on -17 points, to achieve three promotions and lift the trophy at Wembley, I have achieved more than I could have imagined.

‘But it hasn’t all been highs. I’ve had three relegations, two due to administration, injuries, set-backs, lots of things which you have to take in the right way and learn from and come back stronger.

‘I always remember Shaun North at the Portsmouth pre academy meeting speaking to the apprentices-to-be; he said don’t ever think you’ve made it until you have played over 500 league games.

I can say “I’ve made it.” To any young players reading this: Your career goes by very quickly, give it your best shot, try and make the right choices, learn from setbacks and above all else ENJOY IT.’

Pearce came through the ranks at Pompey, before enjoying spells at Bournemouth, Leeds, Wigan and, of course, Charlton.

He made 564 appearances for those clubs, with 44 of those coming at Fratton Park following his third return in 2011.

The popular defender’s latest stay was cut, though, as the club went into administration – prompting a £300,000 move to Leeds.

He left with the The News/Sports Mail Player of the Season award and some great memories of Fratton Park.

And it’s those memories and experiences, along with others, which Pearce hopes will help him as he embarks on a career in coaching.

He added: ‘I feel very fortunate to have been offered the U18 coaching role which allows me to take the next step in my career and work with the next generation of players from Charlton’s prestigious academy.

‘I thank Steve Avory in showing belief in me.

‘For me, the opportunity to work in the Charlton academy, helping the next generations coming through is too good to turn down. It ticks all the boxes for my next chapter, which I have been working hard towards for the past SIX years.