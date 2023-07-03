Former Portsmouth, Coventry and Sheffield United favourite makes Fratton Park return

The Irishman, who captained the Blues to their 2016-17 League Two title success, has returned after being appointed as a professional development phase coach.The role will see the 41-year-old help develop Pompey’s academy hopefuls, working alongside academy manager Greg Miller, academy head of coaching James Barlow and lead professional development phase coach Sam Hudson.

Doyle, who has held assistant head coach roles at Notts County and Forest Green Rovers in recent years, said: ‘It’s brilliant to be back and I’m absolutely delighted to be working with a young and hungry bunch of players.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘I obviously worked with Rich (Hughes) at Forest Green and I was absolutely delighted when he reached out to me. There’s been an opening since Zesh (Rehman) stepped up to work with the first team and so I want to be able to help the young lads here.

‘But it’s also about helping myself to become a better coach after having some wonderful opportunities at Notts County and Forest Green.

‘This is a different role in academy football and I remember some of the lads the club brought through when I was a player here.

‘You had guys like Conor Chaplin, Jack Whatmough and Ben Close, who have gone on to have good careers. If we can help to push a few of the lads here through into senior football, it will be brilliant for everybody – especially for the fans, who love to see homegrown players.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘This is an excellent training environment and so the boys are very lucky, but they also work hard and we’ve got to get them ready to make that step up. I’m looking forward to helping them develop.’

Former Pompey skipper Michael Doyle is back at Fratton Park to work with the Academy kids

Greg Miller added: ‘We liked what Zesh offered us last season – partly because of the skill set he has as a coach, but also the experience he provided from playing at different levels of the game.

‘He had also been only recently retired, so there was a great relevance there when he was coaching youngsters and they could relate to him. So when we got the good news that he was moving to a role in the first team, we liked the thought of having that playing background, as well as having qualifications to coach in our under-18 framework.

‘We went through the recruitment process and interviewed a number of candidates, and were delighted when Michael showed an interest.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘We felt he was a strong candidate and when we did the practical coaching part of the interview, he was getting across the right information to players that had come from the experience he had gained.

‘He's played for this club before during a successful period and Michael told us that he had a strong affinity for Pompey.

‘When you’re asking someone to relocate, there’s always a nervousness about whether this will be the right environment, but we know he loves living in this area and will be committed to the role.

‘He wants to keep learning and developing, which there isn’t a lot of time for when you go straight into a first team environment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘Michael has got that experience of going from match to match to match, but we can afford full training weeks to work with the players to equip them fully for the games programme.’

Doyle made 96 appearances for the Blues between 2015 and 2017, after arriving on a free transfer from Sheffield United.