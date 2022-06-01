And the Republic of Ireland international admitted something needs to change so that similar scenes don’t become the norm moving forward.

The pitch invasion at Forest’s home was one of several last month as fans up and down the country let emotions get the better of them at a crucial stage of the season.

Stevens has previous experiences of such instances – notably the celebrations that unfolded on the Fratton Park playing surface after the Blues clinched the League Two title on the final day of the 2016-17 season.

Pompey fans also celebrated on the pitch of Notts County just weeks earlier after promotion was secured at Meadow Lane – with no reports of bad behaviour from fans during either incident.

Meanwhile, Blues players were surrounded by Plymouth supporters as they rejoiced following the Pilgrims’ League One play-off semi-final win over Pompey at Home Park in 2016.

Stevens can still remember those particular scenes in the south west and admitted members of the Pompey squad got ‘a bit of trouble’ off Plymouth fans.

Yet, it was nothing compared to the treatment experienced by Sheffield United players at the City Ground, with Blades captain Billy Sharp headbutted by a Forest fan while standing on the side of the pitch.

The 31-year-old described that incident, which was caught on camera, ‘shocking’ .

And he called for action from the authorities to help protect players in the future.

When asked about the Sharp incident ahead of the Republic of Ireland’s latest round of matches, Stevens said: ‘Shocking’.

‘Over the course of that week or so, it was happening continuously. I was out there with him (Sharp) and it was just an absolute disgrace.

Plymouth fans invade the Home Park pitch after the Pilgrims' League Two play-off semi-final win over Pompey in 2016 as Enda Stevens, right, and Christian Burgess attempt to get off the pitch

‘The thing is with that, you're actually fearing for your life. You're on a pitch and thinking: “I can be attacked at any moment here”.

‘There was no help for us, nobody there to protect us, there were policemen beside us who didn't help us and didn't want to get involved.

‘They seen it happen first hand and done nothing and then a few of our lads ended up trying to protect Billy when the second fella came up into his face.

‘Now it seems the police are coming after them and questioning them for what they have done, but all we could do was protect ourselves and help each other out.’

Enda Stevens celebrates Pompey's League Two title win in 2017 with the fans on the pitch at Fratton Park Pictiure: Joe Pepler/Digital South.

Recalling his experience at Home Park in 2016, Stevens added measures needed to be put in place to prevent pitch invasions in the future.

‘It's something in football that needs to change,’ he said.

‘I don't really blame the stewards because it's very hard for them to contain 25,000 or 30,000 Nottingham Forest fans, but the situation was shocking and it shouldn't be happening.

‘It has happened before.

‘I remember the time when I was playing at Portsmouth, we got beat at Plymouth away and it happened there to a few lads.

‘Not to the extent of Billy Sharp, I don't think anything has been to that extent, it was that bad, but this was a first little taste of it, a few lads getting a bit of trouble off their fans.

‘But nowhere near the extent of what happened at Nottingham Forest.’

The left-back added; ‘It comes down to protecting us.

‘We are the one's isolated out there, and we had no protection at all.

‘There were people in place to protect us but they chose not to. They could see it first hand and they didn't help us.

‘It was up to ourselves to help each other out and try get ourselves off the pitch, whereas they could probably do better in terms of policing it more, more stewards.

‘It is a difficult one for the stewards, I do understand that, but it is something that has to change.

‘Obviously they (fans) have been away from the game for two years with coronavirus.

‘Emotions were high, it was an emotional game and it's all well (and good) if you want to run onto the pitch and celebrate, but the attacking of opposition players is an absolute disgrace.

‘Especially that there is 11 lads or a squad of 20 lads and there is 20,000 people on a pitch running at you from left, right and centre.