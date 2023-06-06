News you can trust since 1877
Former Portsmouth, Doncaster and Shrewsbury striker linked with Wrexham move amid claims he'll triple his wages on return to EFL

Former Pompey reject Curtis Main could be set to make his Football League comeback with Wrexham.
By Mark McMahon
Published 6th Jun 2023, 11:03 BST- 2 min read

According to the Daily Record, the St Mirren striker is attracting interest from the league’s new-boys following their promotion to League Two.

The ambitious Welsh outfit, who are owned by Hollywood A-listers Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney, secured the National League with 111 points and are expected to be busy this summer as they look to continue their momentum.

Main’s two-year stint at the Scottish Premiership side is set to come to an end, with a free transfer move back across the border likely upon the expiry of his contract.

There’s apparent interest from the Indian Super League as well, but last month Buddies boss Stephen Robinson said clubs in League One and Two were prepared to triple the ex-Blues frontman’s wages in the forthcoming transfer window.

He said: ‘Curtis is very unlikely to stay, when you are getting double and triple your money offers in England's League One and Two then you need to just admit that you are not going to get there.

‘Curtis has been absolutely excellent for me, he's been terrific every time he has played and he's earned the right for possibly one big move. I wish him nothing but the best if he moves on.’

The 30-year-old is a wanted man after nine goals and six assists for St Mirren in all competitions last season.

Former Pompey striker Curtis Main Picture: Sarah Ansell/Getty ImagesFormer Pompey striker Curtis Main Picture: Sarah Ansell/Getty Images
However, being in demand wasn’t always the case, with the bustling striker often finding himself out in the cold during his time at Fratton Park.

Indeed, he endured a frustrating spell at the Blues following his arrival for an undisclosed fee from Doncaster in the summer of 2016. He scored six goals in 23 appearances for the club before joining Motherwell in January 2018.

Five of those strikes came during an injury-hampered maiden season that coincided with Pompey winning the League Two title. But Main found himself left out of subsequent promotion festivities on Southsea Common by manager Paul Cook.

If Main makes a summer move to Wrexham, he’ll add to a Red Dragons forward line-up that already boasts Paul Mullin, who scored 38 league goals last season, Elliot Lee, who bagged 12, and former Hawks striker Ollie Palmer, who was on the mark 17 times as the National League crown was secured.

