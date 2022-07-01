According to Londonnewsonline, Dons boss Johnnie Jackson is keen on the 30-year-old as he looks to return to League One at the first time of asking.

And he believes the former Doncaster Rovers favourite could be the man to help him achieve that aim as he bids to put his own stamp on the Plough Lane side.

Free-agent Marquis is available after his short-term deal at Lincoln expired.

The striker moved to Sincil Bank in January after being told he had no long-term future at Fratton Park, with his then Blues deal also expiring in the summer.

He started life at Lincoln with a bang, with the former Millwall trainee scoring in each of his opening three games for his new side.

But he ended the campaign without a goal in 11 appearances, finishing his Imps stay with a record of five goals from 20 appearances.

Prior to his move to Michael Appleton’s then side, Marquis had scored four goals in 19 league games for Pompey during the 2021-22 season.

He departed PO4 will a goal return of 36 from 121 outings during his three-season-long second spell at the club.

If the front man makes the move to Wimbledon, he’ll join former Fratton Park team-mate Lee Brown at Plough Lane.

The left-back made the move in January, after also being released by Cowley.

Brown made 15 appearances for the Dons over the second half of last season but couldn’t help them avoid relegation as the Londoners finished 23rd in the League One table.

Since leaving Lincoln, Marquis has also been linked with a move to Charlton.