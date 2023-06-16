That’s according to The Mirror’s Darren Witcoop, who has claimed the former Pompey duo are being looked at by the Royals this summer.

It comes after Chris Wilder’s move to the Select Car Leasing Stadium collapsed on Thursday evening, with talks breaking down between both parties.

It is believed negotiations were in the final stages before a deal was delayed, which has since resulted in a prompt end to the discussions.

The newly-relegated League One side are looking for a permanent replacement for Paul Ince, who was sacked in April.

Former Pompey striker Noel Hunt took interim charge for the remaining five games of the campaign, but was unable to guide the Royals to safety and finished 21st in the Championship.

Now both Cowley and Cotterill are reportedly in contention to make the move to the Berkshire outfit, as they go in search of alternate options.

Cowley has been out of a job since his Pompey sacking in January. The ex-Lincoln boss spent 22 months in the dugout at Fratton Park, where he won 42 of his 97 games in all competitions in charge of the Blues.

Steve Cotterill and Danny Cowley.

Yet, one league win in 14 outings brought an end to his tenure on the south coast, leaving his side 12th in League One.

The 44-year-old has been linked with a number of roles since his departure – including roles at MK Dons, Port Vale, Colchester as well as the vacant Reading job.

He’s joined by Cotterill in the running for the Reading job following his departure from Shrewsbury.

The 58-year-old walked out of the Shrews earlier in the month after finishing the campaign 12th in League One. His decision to quit brought an end to a two-and-a-half-year stay at the Montgomery Waters Meadow.

The ex-Blues boss spent 16 months in charge at Fratton Park, between 2010 and 2011 during the club’s troubled period in the Championship.

This saw him win 19 of his 61 games in the hot seat in all competitions, before he made the switch to Nottingham Forest in October 2011.