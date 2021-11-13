The ex-Blues defender made a surprise appearance in the away end at Adams Park after opting to cheer on his former club on a rare weekend off.

He was part of the magnificent 1,420 travelling army of fans who made the journey up to The Chairboys’ home.

Although, he had further to travel than most, making the trip from his Belgian base to watch Danny Cowley’s side pick up an impressive 1-0 win on the road.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Burgess is, of course, currently plying his trade in Belgium with Union St Gilloise.

And as he arrived at Adams Park all smiles, it was understandable why, with his team presently top of division one by four points – and the 30-year-old a key part of their ongoing success story.

Now his side sit comfortably above their rivals at the summit of the Belgian top tier, with established sides such as Royal Antwerp, Club Bruges, Anderlect and Standard Liege all forced to play catch-up.

Former Pompey defender Christian Burgess poses for a picture with a Blues fan at Adams Park.

Burgess has started Union’s past nine games and will no doubt be eager to continue his journey with Felice Mazzu’s side when they return to action next Sunday at Oostende.

Yet, until then, he’ll be savouring his recent trip back to cheer on the Blues.

Burgess was all smiles when he joined the Pompey supporters in the away end before kick-off – and happy to pose for photographs with those caught a glimpse of him.

He’ll be even more chuffed after the Blues’ battling display at Wycombe made the trip even more worthwhile.