Former Portsmouth favourite Christian Burgess joins Fratton faithful as he rocks up in Wycombe away end to cheer on Blues
Christian Burgess – a firm Fratton favourite during his four years at Pompey – found himself part of the Fratton faithful for today’s game at Wycombe.
The ex-Blues defender made a surprise appearance in the away end at Adams Park after opting to cheer on his former club on a rare weekend off.
He was part of the magnificent 1,420 travelling army of fans who made the journey up to The Chairboys’ home.
Although, he had further to travel than most, making the trip from his Belgian base to watch Danny Cowley’s side pick up an impressive 1-0 win on the road.
Burgess is, of course, currently plying his trade in Belgium with Union St Gilloise.
And as he arrived at Adams Park all smiles, it was understandable why, with his team presently top of division one by four points – and the 30-year-old a key part of their ongoing success story.
Indeed, he helped Union to the First Division B title in his first season, after departing Pompey in 2020.
Now his side sit comfortably above their rivals at the summit of the Belgian top tier, with established sides such as Royal Antwerp, Club Bruges, Anderlect and Standard Liege all forced to play catch-up.
Burgess has started Union’s past nine games and will no doubt be eager to continue his journey with Felice Mazzu’s side when they return to action next Sunday at Oostende.
Yet, until then, he’ll be savouring his recent trip back to cheer on the Blues.
Burgess was all smiles when he joined the Pompey supporters in the away end before kick-off – and happy to pose for photographs with those caught a glimpse of him.
He’ll be even more chuffed after the Blues’ battling display at Wycombe made the trip even more worthwhile.