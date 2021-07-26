Former Portsmouth favourite Conor Chaplin 'closing in' on move to Ipswich

Paul Cook with Conor Chaplin during their Pompey days together in 2015

According to twtd.co.uk, the 24-year-old former Pompey favourite has been having talks with the big-spending Tractor Boys.

And with those talks apparently going well, it’s been suggested the now Barnsley frontman could be reunited with former Blues boss Paul Cook before the end of the week.

Pompey academy product Chaplin played under Cook during the Scouser’s time in charge at Fratton Park and featured 39 league games when the Blues lifted the League Two title.

He scored eight goals that season, before Cook’s successor at PO4, Kenny Jackett, allowed the striker to move to Coventry during the 2018-19 season.

Speaking on Pompey Talk: The Podcast in December 2020, Chaplin revealed he is still scared of Cook – after being handed the biggest dressing down of his career while at Pompey.

Yet it appears that won’t put him off joining Ipswich, with twtd.co.uk claiming a deal is close.

Last season Chaplin played 39 times for Championship Barnsley, scoring four goals.