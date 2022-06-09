Former Portsmouth favourite Gavin Bazunu on brink of move to Southampton from Manchester City

According to reports, the 2021-22 loanee is on the verge of joining the St Mary’s outfit in a big-money deal from Manchester City.

A fee of £11m has been agreed between the two Premier League clubs – but that could rise to £15m with add-ons included.

Bazunu remains highly thought of at the Etihad and was in regular contact with City coach Xabier Mancisidor during his hugely successful loan spell at Fratton Park last term.

Gavin Bazunu is on the verge of a move to Southampton

However, it is believed the move suits both Man City and the Republic of Ireland international.

The 20-year-old’s talent was clear for all to see at PO4 as he racked up 46 appearances for Danny Cowley’s side.

His shot-stopping and ability with the ball at his feet made him an instant hit with the Fratton faithful, who knew well before the season finished that he was destined for a club much higher than League One and that his stay with Pompey would be brief.

He left with their blessing to continue his development as one of the best young keepers in Europe.

Yet, no doubt, the sight of him donning a Saints kit in the very near future will hurt.

Southampton will land the Dubliner after parting company with Fraser Foster, who has joined Spurs on a free transfer.