And Scottish giants Celtic and Rangers are also reportedly keeping a close eye on how his future unfolds, with the forward’s current Den deal expiring next summer.

Millwall are keen to extend his stay in south London and Football League World (FLW) claim that an offer is currently on the table for him to sign.

But FLW also say that getting the 27-year-old to commit to a new contract is no foregone conclusion,

And that has alerted the likes of top-flight Burnley, Newcastle United, Crystal Palace, West Ham United and Brentford, Championship West Brom and the Old Firm, who are all impressed with Wallace’s stats for the Lions and could make their move for his services in January.

His 21 Championship goals and 18 assists over the past two seasons has gained attention – as has his three goals to date in the current campaign.

Wallace has made 192 appearances and scored 36 goals since joining from Wolves in a permanent deal in 2017.

He made the move to Molineux in 2014 after 30 goals in 111 outings for Pompey.

Jed Wallace is a former News/Sports Mail Pompey player of the season