The ex-boss was also quick to haul the electric atmosphere created by both sets of supporters in a sell-out crowd inside Fratton Park.

Indeed, the 19,009 fans in attendance enjoyed a thrilling encounter at PO4, which included four goals, a red card and plenty of controversy.

Although Whittingham praised the character shown by his former side to snatch the leveller, he was critical that Danny Cowley’s men didn’t take their opportunities when they were in the ascendancy in the first half.

Speaking to BBC Radio Solent after the draw, he said: ‘I thought it was a good game, two teams who are playing well in the league and two contrasting playing styles and systems of play.

‘I think Portsmouth had the better of the first half and they created opportunities and chances where they should’ve done better but they deserved taking the lead and it could’ve been more.

‘I think second half, Plymouth really managed their changes well, not only their personnel but the way they played with their shape put more pressure on Pompey.

‘Ultimately got the two goals in a 15 minute period where they were dominant and that's what Portsmouth didn’t do in the first half when they were dominant.

‘Credit again to Pompey and the Cowley’s, they made a couple of changes and they got the goal right at the death and that shows real character.’

Saturday’s fierce tie saw a capacity crowd of 19,009 inside Fratton Park, which marked Pompey’s highest attendance of the season to date.

Plymouth were also backed by 1,899 travelling fans and Whittingham also praised their support, helping to intensify the electric atmosphere created by both sides in the ground.

He continued: ‘There were 19,000 here and it helps create an atmosphere when the away team brings their supporters who are up for it as well.