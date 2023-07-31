What’s more, Ryan Williams has also joined another ex-Blues player in switching to Bengaluru this summer.

The 29-year-old has swapped Perth Glory for the Indian Super League, signing a 12-month deal.

It means that since leaving Fratton Park in June 2021, Williams has featured for Oxford United, Perth Glory and now Bengaluru in successive seasons.

The winger’s switch to the A-League in July 2022 represented a return to his home-town club, subsequently featuring 24 times, with four goals and two assists.

However, he has been tempted to move to India, linking up with former Pompey striker Curtis Main.

Main rejected a St Mirren deal to work under ex-Leeds and Blackpool boss Simon Grayson with Bengaluru in July.

And he has been joined by Williams, totalling 91 appearances and eight goals over two Fratton Park spells.

Ex-Pompey winger Ryan Williams is on the move again, this time to Indian Super League side Bengaluru. Picture: Pete Norton/Getty Images

Writing on Instagram, Williams said: ‘Perth Glory Family, playing for this club has been an absolute honor and privilege. The support from each and every one of you has been nothing short of amazing, and I am truly humbled by the passion you have shown me throughout my time here. Receiving the members player of the year was the icing on the cake.

‘You, the fans, are the heart and soul of this club. I look forward to reuniting with you in the future.

‘Until then, I wish nothing but success for this club and hope to see it become the force it can be.

‘Thank you.’

Australian international Williams came through the Fratton Park ranks to make his first-team debut aged 17 years, nine months and 10 days.

Steve Cotterill handed the attacker his debut against Middlesbrough in August 2011 in the Championship, although financial concerns saw him sold to Fulham by January 2012.

Williams later represented Gillingham, Oxford, Barnsley and Rotherham before returning to the south coast in June 2019.

A free transfer signing from Rotherham, he spent the next two seasons with the Blues, featuring in their July 2020 play-off semi-final defeat to former club Oxford.

At the end of the 2020-21 campaign, he left Pompey under Danny Cowley, after rejecting significantly-reduced contract terms.

Williams subsequently rejoined Oxford for a second spell, totalling 36 appearances and two appearances, before moving to Perth Glory after a season.