The long-serving Paul Hall has stepped up from his role as B-team boss to become interim manager of the Championship side.

The 50-year-old has spent more than 10 years at Loftus Road, starting from coaching the under-14s, progressing to become under-23s head coach and now caretaker boss,

Hall, who spent five-and-a-half years at Fratton Park and made 216 appearances, also recently served as Jamaica’s interim head coach, combining the role with QPR duties.

Beale controversially quit the seventh-placed side for Glasgow Rangers on Monday, having previously rejected Wolves on grounds of ‘integrity’.

And on Tuesday night Hall took the first-team squad for the first time in 2-1 friendly win over Livingston at Loftus Road.

‘It was a great experience for me. It has been a hell of a year, I was in this position with the Jamaican national team, so hopefully I can keep going on that and keep asking the players to respond – and I think they will.

Paul Hall challenges Leeds' Gunner Halle in Pompey's 3-2 FA Cup win at Elland Road in February 1997. Picture: Anton Want/Allsport

‘What we have asked them to do is be resilient and they have. That’s one of the many values we have at the football club.

‘They have shown their resilience out there (against Livingstone) by giving a performance we can be proud of and by getting on with it. It’s important we get on with it and make sure we focus on what’s in front of us and not what’s behind us.

‘They have shown some real spirit and got on with it. They are good players, but what I’m asking them to do now is to show how good they are by raising their level even more.’

Jim Smith recruited Paul Hall from Torquay in March 1993, with the £100,000 fee paid for the then 20-year-old proving to be a bargain.

The pacy winger-cum-striker netted 42 times in 216 outings before departing for the Premier League with Coventry in August 1998.

