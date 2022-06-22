The News understands the Royals boss Dave Carter has held discussions with the 34-year ex-AFC Bournemouth, Ipswich and Bristol City hitman over taking up a player-coach role with the Wessex League Premier side next season.

Landing a striker of Pitman's standing would represent a real coup for Portchester, who have long harboured ambitions of reaching the Southern League and step 3 level.

The Jersey-born forward recently turned out at the Royals' The OnSite Group Stadium, featuring in the ex-Pompey team who took on an ex-Rangers side in the Lee Rigby Memorial match at the end of last month.

Former Pompey striker Brett Pitman Picture: Joe Pepler/Digital South

Pitman is presently without a club after his deal with League One Bristol Rovers came to an end this summer.

He struggled to make an impact with the Gas after joining last pre-season, featuring just 18 times and scoring four goals for Joey Barton's men as they were promoted from League Two.

Pitman spent the final part of the season on loan at National League Eastleigh, where he netted once in 17 outings.

But the prolific hitman has scored goals at Football League level throughout his career, bagging 41 goals in 99 outings in League One during a three-year Fratton Park stay after joining from Ipswich in the summer of 2017.

A move to the ninth-tier and AFC Portchester would represent a significant step down the pyramid from National League level where he was playing with Eastleigh at the end of last season.