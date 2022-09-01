Former Portsmouth, Ipswich Town and Blackpool target makes Blues admission after Blackburn loan switch
George Hirst has admitted last season ‘ended too early’ after he hit a Pompey purple patch.
Following a successful season-long loan spell at Fratton Park, the 23-year-old now belives he’s ready to make the Championship switch.
After penning fresh terms with Leicester, the striker completed a temporary switch to Blackburn on Wednesday with the club having an option to make his stay permanent after his 12 months at Ewood Park
Hirst ended last term as top scorer at PO4 scoring 15 goals in 46 appearances in all competitions, 13 of which came in the second half of the season.
Speaking to Rovers TV, Hirst admitted it was ‘brilliant’ to play for a club like Pompey and believes now is the right time to make the Championship move.
He said: ‘I had a very good last six or seven months at Portsmouth.
‘I got in the team, stayed there and started to score the goals that I always knew I could score. The season probably ended at a wrong time for me because I was scoring a lot of goals at the time.
‘I feel like I’ve proved that I can score goals in men's football especially in League One playing for Portsmouth, it was brilliant playing for a club of that stature.
‘Now, for me it’s about doing it at that next level and wanting to go on and score goals in the Championship. I feel like I'm ready to do that.’
Hirst has been involved in a summer of speculation which saw him linked with a return Pompey as well as whole host of League One and Championship clubs - including Ipswich and Blackpool.
The striker signalled his delight at finally getting the move to Blackburn over the line and is looking forward to working with boss Jon Dahl Tomasson.
‘I’m absolutely ecstatic to finally get it done,’ He continued.
‘It’s pretty late in the window but it’s been something that has been in the background for a little while.
‘I spoke to the gaffer a month or so ago and sort of got that feeling off him that this is where I want to be.
‘I felt coming here I could only learn things from him and hopefully he can make me a better player and likewise I can contribute to this team.’