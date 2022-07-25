But he conceded a lot of things would have to go his way for the forward to return to Fratton Park this season.

The Pompey boss has made no secret of his desire to have the 23-year-old Leicester front man back at PO4, following an impressive loan spell last term that produced 15 goals – 13 of which came between January and the end of the campaign.

Such form saw Hirst’s stock rise, though, with Foxes boss Brendan Rodgers keen to give the former Rotherham and Sheffield Wednesday man the chance to impress in pre-season.

Championship clubs have also been circulating, while Ipswich have already had a bid rejected by the Premier League outfit.

Those factors – plus the arrivals of forward pairing Bishop and Pigott at Fratton Park – haven’t put Cowley off, however.

He knows his relationship with the player, the impression both the club and its supporters made last season, and his good relationship with Leicester puts him in a good position.

But there’s also a degree of realism in the manager’s approach to his pursuit of Hirst.

And he admitted Pompey’s hopes rest solely with Leicester as they weigh up what to do with the front man, with a permanent move out of the question.

When asked by The News whether the signings of Bishop and Pigott ended his interest in Hirst, Cowley replied: ‘No, it doesn’t rule it out at all.

‘But, realistically, there’s a lot of interest in George.

‘It wouldn’t be achievable for us permanently so it would only be achievable if it were to be a loan.

‘If it was a loan and it was to come back to League One, then it’s Portsmouth, 100 per cent.

‘He loved Portsmouth and his time here and had a real connection with the supporters.

‘If it’s a Championship loan, and there’s Championship clubs wanting him on loan, then I would imagine Leicester would have a big say in that.’

Hirst is yet to feature for Leicester since returning to the King Power Stadium.

Despite training with the Foxes first-team upon their return to pre-season training, a reported injury prevented him from travelling with Leicester to a training camp in the French Alps.

Meanwhile, Hirst took no part in the Premier League side’s latest friendlies against Preston and Derby respectively on Saturday.

The News understands that if Leicester were to sell the striker this summer, a fee in the region of £2m would be sought.