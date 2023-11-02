News you can trust since 1877
Former Portsmouth, Lincoln and Huddersfield boss Danny Cowley makes huge Bradford City decision

Danny Cowley won’t be named as Bradford City’s new manager.
By Mark McMahon
Published 2nd Nov 2023, 16:48 GMT
Updated 2nd Nov 2023, 16:49 GMT
According to reports, the former Pompey boss has turned down the chance to replace Mark Hughes at Valley Parade after a dramatic change of heart.

The BBC’s Ian Dennis has claimed the Bantams believed they had finally ended their long search for Hughes’ replacement, after parting company with the former Blackburn and Wales boss on October 4.

He said personal terms had been agreed between both parties, with a successful conclusion to talks expected. Yet Cowley has apparently now rejected the opportunity to take care of the League Two out for ‘family reasons’.

Former Pompey boss Danny CowleyFormer Pompey boss Danny Cowley
Posting on X, formerly Twitter, Dennis wrote: ‘Bradford City had lined up Danny Cowley to be their new Manager only for him to perform a u-turn.

‘He had agreed terms at the start of the week but had a change of heart due to family reasons. #BCAFC.’

That decision will likely frustrate the Bradford hierarchy and fans, who have seen their club without a manager for seven games.

Moreover, the Bantams are now on to their second caretaker boss since Hughes’ exit as Kevin McDonald – who initially replaced the former Man Utd player – decided he wanted to concentrate on playing.

Mark Trueman has since taken the reins of the 16th-placed side and will take charge of Bradford’s FA Cup game against Wycombe on Saturday.

Cowley has been out of a job since his sacking as Pompey manager in January.

In August, the 45-year-old revealed he’s had received offers to make a return to management. However, the ex-Lincoln and Huddersfield manager conceded he’s still waiting to find the right project for both him and brother Nicky.

Cowley still resides on the south coast following an 18-month spell in charge at Fratton Park.

He’s also been heavily linked with the vacant manager’s job at Lincoln, which remains open.

