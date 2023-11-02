Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

According to reports, the former Pompey boss has turned down the chance to replace Mark Hughes at Valley Parade after a dramatic change of heart.

The BBC’s Ian Dennis has claimed the Bantams believed they had finally ended their long search for Hughes’ replacement, after parting company with the former Blackburn and Wales boss on October 4.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He said personal terms had been agreed between both parties, with a successful conclusion to talks expected. Yet Cowley has apparently now rejected the opportunity to take care of the League Two out for ‘family reasons’.

Former Pompey boss Danny Cowley

Posting on X, formerly Twitter, Dennis wrote: ‘Bradford City had lined up Danny Cowley to be their new Manager only for him to perform a u-turn.

‘He had agreed terms at the start of the week but had a change of heart due to family reasons. #BCAFC.’

That decision will likely frustrate the Bradford hierarchy and fans, who have seen their club without a manager for seven games.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Moreover, the Bantams are now on to their second caretaker boss since Hughes’ exit as Kevin McDonald – who initially replaced the former Man Utd player – decided he wanted to concentrate on playing.

Mark Trueman has since taken the reins of the 16th-placed side and will take charge of Bradford’s FA Cup game against Wycombe on Saturday.

Cowley has been out of a job since his sacking as Pompey manager in January.

Cowley still resides on the south coast following an 18-month spell in charge at Fratton Park.