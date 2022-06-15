Former Portsmouth loanee Mahlon Romeo's next destination confirmed as Millwall defender joins Cardiff City

The right-back has moved back into the Championship by signing permanently for Cardiff from Millwall, on what’s believed to be,a three-year-deal.

It comes after the 26-year-old’s temporary stay at Fratton Park came to an end, following the Blues’ final day defeat to Sheffield Wednesday last season.

A permanent stay on the south coast was never on the cards despite his promising spell at the club, after Danny Cowley ruled out moving for his services again with his future destined for the second tier.

And the former Lincoln boss has been proved right as the ex-Gillingham man makes the move from south London to south Wales.

Following his deadline day move to the League One club in August 2021, it appeared that his chapter at the Den had prematurely come to an end.

It didn’t take long for the Antigua and Barbuda international to dislodge Kieron Freeman from the PO4 senior side, as he asserted himself as first-choice in both a back three and back four.

This led to him making 22 consecutive league outings as Pompey failed to mount a serious promotion challenge.

Mahlon Romeo has signed for Cardiff from Millwall. Picture: Jason Brown

Throughout the first few months of his spell he was arguably one of Cowley’s best players, as he continually produced exceptional performances in both attack and defence.

However, since the turn of the year there was a noticeable dip in form, as Hayden Carter asserted himself as the number one right-back.

And after April’s bleak defeat to Cheltenham Romeo failed to start another game in royal blue, being limited to four substitute appearances in the final six games of the season.

Following him out of the door at Fratton Park is fellow right-back Callum Johnson, who spent last term on loan with Fleetwood.

This leaves the club with only Kieron Freeman and Haji Mnoga on their books for the position which, to many, would seem like adequate competition and depth.