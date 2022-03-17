Former Portsmouth managerial target Paul Tisdale sacked after 21 games by Stevenage as last two jobs amount to 40 games in charge
Former Pompey managerial target Paul Tisdale has been sacked as Stevenage boss after just 21 games.
The 49-year-old, once considered one of the brightest young managers in the EFL, was dismissed in the aftermath of Boro’s 2-1 home defeat at the hands of Northampton.
He has been immediately replaced by former Gillingham manager Steve Evans, with the Lamex Stadium side third from bottom in League Two and nine games without a win.
Indeed. Stevenage only won three times under Tisdale following his appointment in November.
His swift exit is the former Exeter boss’ second in as many jobs.
In February 2021, he was sacked by Bristol Rovers after five wins from 19 matches.
Tisdale was interviewed for the Pompey job back in 2013 following Guy Whittingham’s departure from Fratton Park.
The then Grecians boss held talks with the Blues after being given permission by Exeter.
He was considered the favourite for the role among a number of senior PO4 figures.
However, Pompey decided to go with Richie Barker instead – a decision that backfired, with the former Crawley manager sacked after 108 days and following four wins from 20 games.