The 49-year-old, once considered one of the brightest young managers in the EFL, was dismissed in the aftermath of Boro’s 2-1 home defeat at the hands of Northampton.

He has been immediately replaced by former Gillingham manager Steve Evans, with the Lamex Stadium side third from bottom in League Two and nine games without a win.

Indeed. Stevenage only won three times under Tisdale following his appointment in November.

His swift exit is the former Exeter boss’ second in as many jobs.

In February 2021, he was sacked by Bristol Rovers after five wins from 19 matches.

Tisdale was interviewed for the Pompey job back in 2013 following Guy Whittingham’s departure from Fratton Park.

The then Grecians boss held talks with the Blues after being given permission by Exeter.

Former Pompey managerial target Paul Tisdale Picture: Pete Norton/Getty Images

He was considered the favourite for the role among a number of senior PO4 figures.