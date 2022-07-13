Ross County have today announced the signing of the 25-year-old, who has penned a two-year deal with the Scottish Premiership side.

Johnson had been a free agent since released by Danny Cowley in the summer, having spent the vast majority of last season on loan at Fleetwood.

Recruited by Kenny Jackett for £100,000 in September 2020, the former Accrington man was swiftly deemed surplus to requirements by the Blues’ incoming head coach.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Johnson totalled 48 appearances and one goal, with his final outing resulting in a harsh sending off at Millwall in the Carabao Cup in August 2021.

On signing Johnson, Ross County boss Malky MacKay told their official website: ‘I’m delighted to bring Callum to Ross County.

‘He is a player that our recruitment department have spent time tracking and at 25 years old we feel he is coming into the prime of his career.

Ex-Pompey player Callum Johnson has sealed a move to Ross County. Picture: Nigel Keene/ProSportsImages

‘He has really good experience in the English game, and we look forward to working with him here in Dingwall and welcoming him to our club.’

Johnson made 39 appearances during his Fleetwood loan spell last season, registering four goals.

However, some Pompey fans were disappointed with his Blues exit after the club decided against taking up an option.

Since Johnson’s departure, Cowley has boosted his right-back options by signing Zak Swanson from Arsenal and free agent Joe Rafferty.

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron